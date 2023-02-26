Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Calls Politics ‘Worst Nightmare’

“God forbid! This is my worst nightmare … I will no longer take part in any campaign for someone’s re-election. And in general, I have no plans to return to the government. Never,” she said in an interview with American journalists.

Jen Psaki, who served as White House press secretary, said working for the United States government is “the worst nightmare.” The woman added that once and for all she did away with positions of this kind. Details are broadcast by the FOX NEWS television channel.

Note that before that, Psaki said that she decided to end her political career in the States. She preferred the role of the host of her own author’s show on television. It will air on MSNBC over the weekend.