Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali: it is impossible to transfer everyone to electric cars

March 14 - BLiTZ. Website <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.f1news.ru/news/f1-166535.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">f1news.ru</a> conveys the words of Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali on the prospects for electric vehicles. In his opinion, it is inexpedient and unrealistic to transfer the entire European vehicle fleet to electric traction. In this regard, Formula 1 is relying on hybrid power plants, most of the power of which is generated by an internal combustion engine running on hydrocarbon fuels.

Thus, the Formula 1 boss criticized the EU’s attempts at the legislative level to ban sales of new cars with gasoline and diesel engines by 2035.

Stefano Domenicali also questioned the economic and environmental impact of the introduction of electric motors. This is understandable. Indeed, in order to charge car batteries with electricity, this electricity must be produced somewhere, and on an industrial scale.

And it is unlikely that the amount of electricity needed to run all the cars on the planet is capable of producing wind or solar power plants that depend on the weather. This means that nuclear and thermal power plants will continue to operate and generate electricity in the traditional way.

At the same time, Formula 1 has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.