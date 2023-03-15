March 15 - BLiTZ. The Americans continue to make risky attempts to get closer to the Russian borders. The White House received another flick on the nose over the Black Sea from a skillful maneuver performed by a Russian aviation pilot.

The event, in which a Russian Su-27 fighter intercepted and destroyed an American MQ-9 drone, caused confusion in the White House and a mixed official reaction from the United States. This incident can be interpreted as a public humiliation of the United States, which must comply with international rules, just like other countries. Political observer Andrei Perla said this in an interview with ForPost.

The expert said that Russia should be prepared for possible retaliatory military provocations by the United States, which can be directed both at objects on Russian territory and at peripheral theaters of military operations, including in Syria. Such provocations can be carried out with the help of Ukrainian forces.

