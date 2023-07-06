Forward strategy will be prepared by sending report to Delhi officials, ED not satisfied with the documents sent by Sayoni

West Bengal Youth Trinamool President Sayoni Ghosh had sent the necessary documents through a lawyer without visiting the CGO Complex on Wednesday on the second summons of ED. However, ED says that many papers are not included in the document sent by Sayoni. In such a situation, the ED has started the investigation process. Significantly, Sayoni Ghosh has two flats in the Golf Green area. One in his mother’s name and the other in his own name. According to ED sources, the cost of a flat is around Rs 80 lakh. Sayoni gave Rs 20 lakh in cash to buy the flat. For the remaining Rs 60 lakh, a loan was taken from a private bank. The document related to that flat was sent by ED on Wednesday. Apart from this, the car used by Sayoni was also under the surveillance of ED.

ED accuses Sayoni of non-cooperation in probe

The ED has accused Sayoni of non-cooperation in the investigation for not coming to the ED office on Wednesday on the call of the ED to campaign for the panchayat elections. According to ED sources, only after consulting Sayoni on Friday, he was asked to appear again on Wednesday. ED sources say that Sayoni was to be summoned on Monday, but Ms. Ghosh said that she would appear in the ED office on Wednesday and not on Monday. Only after this he was summoned on Wednesday.

Sayoni Ghosh is now under the watch of CBI after ED, may interrogate her soon

Action taken on the advice of senior officials at the Head Office located in Delhi

The ED officials also allege that how Sayoni reached the ED office last Friday during the panchayat elections. Then why didn’t she reach on Wednesday, when she herself had expressed her desire to come to the ED office on Wednesday instead of Monday. ED sources say that the senior officers in the head office located in Delhi have been given complete information about this, now they will take further action after taking legal advice.

Sayoni Ghosh reached Burdwan to campaign for panchayat elections in place of ED office, sent information to ED by sending a letter