Foster families have been picked up for more than 500 children in the Tomsk region

In the Tomsk region in 2022, more than 550 children were placed in foster families. There are currently 434 children in care centers for children left without parental care. Such data was reported by acting. Deputy Governor for Social Policy Svetlana Gruznykh.

RIA “Tomsk” clarifies that, as of January 1, 2022, 4,353 orphans and children left without parental care lived in the Tomsk region, and 3,907 children were raised in foster families. Another 263 children lived in care centers.

According to the vice-governor, the number of children placed in families during the year is a good indicator, given that there are slightly fewer children identified.

For the adaptation of children in the region, a branch of the Commonwealth of orphanage graduates “We need each other” was created. In addition, the Mentor project provides assistance in these matters in Tomsk, Asin, Kolpashevo, Zyryansky and Bakchar. Thus, 115 pupils and graduates of institutions have mentors.

Gruznykh noted that in the Tomsk region there is an opportunity to train children in seven professions, which is very important, since not all graduates have the opportunity to enter educational institutions. This decision was made to minimize risks.

Earlier it was reported that in the Omsk region this year they plan to allocate more than 1.018 billion rubles for the purchase of apartments for orphans. The authorities intend to purchase at least 234 apartments on the finished housing market and under investment agreements, as well as issue housing certificates for self-purchase of housing.

