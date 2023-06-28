Found ‘infidelity of loved ones’ in the addiction of earning more money

Money is very important for life, without it life cannot be lived properly. We cannot deny this bitter truth. But for earning more money in less time and by wrong methods, sometimes one has to suffer such a big drawback that he becomes stranger to the whole world and himself, this is the meaning. Producer Piyush Shah and Ashtavinayak Enterprises’ film ‘Apno Se Bewafai’. This is the last film of Irfan, a veteran actor of Sarthak cinema and Baamqasd films.

Vishal is a great actor in Mumbai films but his big dreams and desire to become a super star in a short time and the intoxication of becoming rich in a flash did not get the green signal from nature, due to the huge expenses, his life comes to a standstill. Because of which his frustration increases, finally he takes the wrong path in the addiction of earning more money in less time.

Vishal’s wife and children stop him from doing wrong but he does not listen to anyone, as a result of which he has to leave his happy family, constant illness and then paralysis and finally he starts to feel that ‘infidelity of loved ones’ He got a hold of life. As an actor, Irfan has done one to one unique films in Hindi films, in which Hansil, Maqbool, Mansih Tomar have been successful in the gallery of Hindi medium audience and critics. He was also awarded the National Award for Best Actor in the film ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ and the 2012 Padma Shri by the Government of India.

However, in a press conference before his death, during the discussion about his last film ‘Apno Se Bewafai’, Irfan said-

Some subjects become a part of your mind and this film is one of them. Actually, there is a clause of films full of sensibilities, because of which they do not get the expected success. I hope that the audience will definitely understand the pain of this film.

Apno Se Bewafai is the dream film of producer Piyush Shah which is going to release worldwide on 29 June 2023. Prior to this Piyush Shah has produced and released Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri and English films. He is a well-established producer. In which Agni Chakra Meri Majboori, Aaple Sanskar, Aapla Haath Jagannath Ek Biharin are all notable. According to him- “I am a very professional producer. I make films keeping in mind the trend and pulse of the film industry, I believe this is a markable film which will be liked by the audience.

The writer and director of ‘Apno Se Bewafai’ does not need any introduction, he has been associated with Marathi theater for many years, sometimes as a writer and sometimes as a director. Apart from Golmaal, Chagun, Gappa Tappa Jairam, Detective Marathi serials, Prakash Bhalekar has also made Ayala. Lachya, Jhala Re, Gotwala, Gandhali and Page have written and directed Marathi films. which have been successful.

Apno Se Bewafai is his first Hindi film as writer and director. Due to his story narration and great visionary, it was possible to do a film with an isolated artist like Irrfan. According to Prakash Bhalekar, Irfan’s infidelity with his own people is not just a film, it is the truth. He was a dedicated and spontaneous and natural actor. I had very pleasant experiences with him. I wish I could have done a few more films.”

Apart from Irfan playing the lead role in Apno Se Befawai, Mahima, Aryan, Payal, Raj Gautam, Annie Vanshika also have important roles. D.O.P.Chandrika Prasad, lyrics by Ibrahim Ashq and music by Bappi Lahiri.