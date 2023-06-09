Four accused arrested for vandalizing idols in temples of Bulandshahr, 17 idols were vandalized

Bulandshahr, In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the police have arrested four accused who vandalized the idols in the temples a few days ago. All the four accused are residents of the same village. This incident is of Baral village of Gulavathi area. Here, on the night of 31st May and 1st June, 17 deities located in four temples were vandalised. After this, five teams were formed by the police to expose the incident. The police arrested Harish Sharma, Shivam, Keshav and Ajay, residents of village Baral, and recovered the weapon used in the incident.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

The accused have told that they had broken the idols to install new idols in the temples. Because broken idols were being worshiped in the temples. Many times demands were made to replace the idols. But nobody was doing anything. At present, the police have sent the thieves to jail. Let us tell you that on the morning of June 1, 17 idols of gods were vandalized in four temples of Baral village. The police reached the information of this incident and started investigating the matter. During this, the villagers created ruckus and demanded the arrest of the accused. The police officials pacified the villagers by convincing them to arrest the accused soon.

Byte of Senior Superintendent of Police in connection with the arrest of 04 accused who vandalized the idols of temples under Gulavathi Police Station.@Uppolice @dgpup @adgzonemeerut @igrangemeerut pic.twitter.com/AHLch0hzJr

‘The dilapidated idols were dismantled to install new idols’

In the interrogation of the police, the accused have told that they have done this to install new idols in the temples. The idols of Gods and Goddesses installed in these four temples of the village were badly damaged. People used to worship the same dilapidated idols every day. Many times we talked about getting the idols replaced by donating. But nobody paid attention to it. After this, planning was made to break the idols installed in the temples. So that when the idols are broken, no one will worship them and new idols will be installed.