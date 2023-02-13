Five residents of Donetsk, including a teenager, were injured as a result of shelling by Ukrainian militants. This was announced on February 13 by the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

It is noted that among the wounded there are three women and a teenager born in 2010. Local residents showed Izvestia correspondents what their house looks like after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, the woman shared that the incoming shell literally broke through the wall of her apartment. At the same time, she noted that none of those who were in the room at the time of the shelling were injured.

Another resident of the house showed how an enemy shell shattered a window, damaging part of the wall.

Earlier that day, the representative office of the republic at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported that Ukrainian militants carried out seven attacks on the territories of the DPR within 25 minutes. In particular, at 21:20 two shells of the same caliber were fired in the direction of Orlovka and the Kievsky district of Donetsk.

In addition, on February 13, Izvestia correspondents spoke to civilians in Donetsk, who shared that Ukrainian militants had been regularly attacking Donetsk from Avdiivka and Peski for the ninth year. From time to time, shelling by the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine becomes more intense, the townspeople added.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

