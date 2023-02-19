Four children and an adult died in an accident with a truck in Mordovia

As a result of an accident with a truck in Mordovia, four children and an adult were killed, a source told Izvestia. The accident happened near the village of Bolshie Remezenki.

“After the accident, the car caught fire,” the source said.

A 36-year-old woman, her 12-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, as well as six-year-old and nine-year-old boys, have died, a source told Izvestia.

According to information “MIA Media”, Lada Largus and Mercedes collided with a semi-trailer on the evening of February 19 in the Chamzinsky district on the 31st km of the Ulyanovsk-Dubenki highway.

It is reported that Lada drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a truck. “On a tangent, a Hyundai Verna car was also hit,” the article says.

Police and special services are currently working at the scene, the movement of cars in this area is limited.

