Four criminals of dacoit gang including Bihar’s infamous Nehal arrested, 9 ATMs were uprooted in Patna

Police arrested four dacoits, including the leader of the absconding gang, in the year 2022 in Phulwarisharif, Patna, for looting several jewelry shops, medical stores and uprooting ATMs in other police station areas along with Kankarbagh. The arrested criminals include Nehal, a resident of Murgiachak in Phulwarisharif, Shyam Kumar alias Suman Kumar Saurabh, a resident of Islampur in Nalanda, Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Masaurhi Govindchak, and Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sikariya village in Jehanabad. Two pistols, two live cartridges and a stolen bike have been recovered from these people. The bike has been stolen from Beur area.

many cases already registered

Many cases are already registered against the arrested criminals. All of them were caught by the Patna Police team while planning to execute a big robbery incident near Phulwarisharif’s Golambar. Cases have been registered against all of them in different police stations of Patna as well as in Jehanabad, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Buxar.

If not caught then they commit robbery in jewelery shop

In the interrogation of the police, these criminals have given information that these people were trying to rob a jewelery shop and the police got a clue. After this he was caught. This gang had conspired to rob a truck on Patna-Bhojpur road. SSP Rajeev Mishra told that many cases have already been registered against this gang. All of them have been arrested from Phulwarisharif area.

Uprooted nine ATMs in Patna

In 2017, the gang uprooted eight ATMs in Patna and stole them. After this, the police arrested him the same year and sent him to jail. He was released on bail from jail after four years and again activated his gang in the year 2022. After this, the ATM of Indicash was uprooted in Kankarbagh. Nehal has also worked with the ATM uprooting gang Mewati and Qureshi. A criminal named Ravi, who is part of his gang, has worked in a nursing home. It was on Ravi’s advice that the gang members used to keep the hospital staff’s dress with them. Wherever he carried out the incident, he used to take the dress with him. And, after the incident, they used to leave easily wearing the same dress. Along with Kankarbagh, Nehal had taken a room on rent in Phulwarisharif, Digha and Bhojpur. When the police searched, it used to go underground at its location.

Married in Patna court, then husband’s private part was cut, know what made her angry

There was also involvement in these criminal incidents

In November 2022, loot in Rashtriya Ganj’s Shivaay Medico Store Phulwarisharif, robbery in Medicament Medical Store in Anisabad bypass, loot in Maa Medico Medical Store and Maa Santoshi Jewelers located in Phulwarisharif, loot in Gardnibagh’s Shiv Shankar Jewelers and Shri Radheshyam Jewelers etc.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7nXIPgcuH4)