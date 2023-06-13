Four killed, four injured in oil tanker fire in Pune district

Mumbai, June 13 (Hindustan). Four people have died and three people have been scorched due to a sudden fire in an oil tanker near Kune village of Khandala Ghat on the Mumbai-Pune highway at around 11 am on Tuesday. The fire in the tanker also engulfed two other vehicles. All the three injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital. Following the incident, the Mumbai-Pune highway was closed for the last four hours and traffic was diverted to other routes.

According to the Lonavala police, six vehicles of the fire brigade are engaged in extinguishing the fire on the spot, but the fire has not been controlled yet. According to the police, the oil tanker suddenly overturned on the bridge of Kune village at Khandala Ghat and caught fire. The fire in the tanker reached two vehicles standing on the road under the bridge of Kune village. A two-wheeler driver passing by the spot also died, while his parents were seriously injured. So far four people have died in this incident. Till the time of writing the news, the dead and injured could not be identified.