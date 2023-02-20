Four killed in US shooting

Four people, including two minors, were killed in a shooting in the US city of Linden, New Jersey. This was announced on Sunday, February 19, by the TV channel CBS.

It is noted that at about 09:30 (01:30 Moscow time), local police officers arrived at the call after reporting the sounds of gunshots in one of the private houses. There they found the bodies of two adults and one child who were dead.

Another juvenile was admitted to the local Newark University Hospital in critical condition. The victim later died.

According to CBS sources in the police, the father of the family killed his family, after which he committed suicide.

“We are closely following the terrible shooting in Linden. This is an ongoing investigation that requires answers to many questions,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Earlier in the day, 11 people were injured in a shootout at the Live Lounge nightclub in Memphis, Tennessee. According to local police, one person died, the rest were taken to hospital, five are in critical condition.

On February 18, a shooting took place in Galena Park, Texas, which left at least four people dead. The sheriffs of the local police department immediately arrived at the scene of the incident. The reasons for the incident are not yet known.