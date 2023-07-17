Four lakh people of Ranchi are not getting water for three days, many areas are likely to get it from today

Due to leakage in the main pipeline near Booti Plant and power shutdown on Saturday, four lakh people of the capital Ranchi are not getting water supply for the last three days. Because of this, the problem of water crisis has arisen in more than half a dozen areas including Harmu, Dibdih and Pundag. The people of the locality are running the work somehow by buying tanker water and jars.

In this regard, Chandrashekhar, executive engineer of Booti division, said that the repair work of leakage in the main line near Booti plant was started on Friday. This work went on till late night on Saturday. After this, due to the rain in the capital Ranchi, there was a power shutdown. The booty plant did not get electricity for the entire night of Saturday.

One lakh people of Jharkhand will get the benefit of rehabilitation scheme, Rs 6500 crore will be spent

Because of this the motor could not run. On Sunday, after electrical repair, the motor was started at around 11 am. After this, water supply was done in the town line along with Ratu Road and other areas. He told that water supply is expected to be normal in Harmu and other areas on Monday.