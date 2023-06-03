Four lane road will be built from Valmikinagar in Bihar to Hariharganj in Jharkhand, will also be connected to Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway

Patna. A four-lane road will be built from Valmikinagar in Bihar to Hariharganj in Jharkhand, located on the Nepal border, in a length of about 454 km. This road will reach Hariharganj from Naubatpur in Patna via Bikram, Arwal, Aurangabad, Amba. The DPR of this road of about 143 km length will be ready this year itself. Along with this, the construction of this road is likely to start next year and it will be ready by 2026. Recently, the central government has given approval for the construction of this four-lane road.

Two lane road is built from Patna to Hariharganj

According to sources, two-lane NH-98 is already built from Naubatpur to Hariharganj in Patna. The pressure of vehicles remains high on this two-lane road. Passing just near the eastern end of Son river, this NH goes to Hariharganj via Bikram-Arwal-Aurangabad and Amba. This road is considered better for those traveling to Garhwa-Daltenganj and Chhattisgarh in the western end of Jharkhand.

There will be connectivity from Patna-Bettiah road

Connectivity of NH-98 from Hariharganj to Naubatpur will be done through Patna-Bettiah road. At present, this four-lane road of about 195 km length is being constructed at a cost of about Rs 5600 crore. It is the main part of Buddha Circuit. After the construction of this new forelane, the journey from Valmikinagar to Hariharganj will be reduced from 11 hours to six hours. Apart from this, there will be direct connectivity to Nepal from Palamu and Chatra located in the western part of Jharkhand. Four lanes will also be constructed from Sonpur to Areraj on the western side of Gandak river, which will improve traffic in two districts of Saran Commissionerate, Saran and Diara area of ​​Gopalganj.

There will be many benefits due to the construction of this road.

With the construction of this road, the number of tourists visiting Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve will increase. Another road connecting North and South Bihar will be developed. It currently takes about 11-12 hours to travel from Valmikinagar to Hariharganj, it will take about six to seven hours once the road is built. This road will further connect with Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway. This will make it easy to reach Kolkata. Also, it will be easy to go from South Bihar towards Siliguri and Assam. The way will be fixed in a short time. Employment and business opportunities will increase. This will increase the revenue of the state government.

