Four-member committee will investigate the death of tigers in Dudhwa, decision of forest department after displeasure of CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The forest department has swung into action following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s displeasure over the death of three tigers and a leopard in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh. A four-member expert committee has been constituted to investigate the matter. This committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Wildlife Sanjay Singh.

This includes one more retired officer of the Indian Forest Service and two veterinarians. Along with finding out the reason for the death of tigers, the committee will also give its suggestions in view of preventing such incidents in future, on the basis of which the decision will be taken. The committee will have to submit its report in 10 days.

Three tigers and one leopard have died in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve between April 21 and June 9. While the forest officials have not been active after the death of wildlife one after the other, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed strong displeasure over this. After this, instructions were given to Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Singh and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Department Head Mamta Sanjeev Dubey to investigate on the spot.

Lucknow University’s entrance examinations from June 30, AKTU released academic calendar, know full details

After the displeasure of the Chief Minister, many officers and employees including the Field Director, DFO of Dudhwa were removed. Now the committee has been constituted under the instructions to get the Chief Minister’s case investigated by a committee of experts. Department head Mamta Sanjeev Dubey has constituted a four-member committee under the chairmanship of Sanjay Singh, a retired officer of the 1987 batch of the Indian Forest Service.

It includes 1998 batch retired officer RK Singh, Dr. Utkarsh Shukla, deputy director of Lucknow Zoological Park and Dr. Yogesh Pratap Singh, a veterinarian from Gorakhpur. The investigation team will find the reason for the death of tigers and leopards, so that the situation can be clarified in this regard. Along with this, it will also give its suggestions in view of preventing such incidents in future. Based on the report of the committee, the forest department will take appropriate steps.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8PSi8LXZBE)