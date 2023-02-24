Four people died in an accident in Karachay-Cherkessia

As a result of an accident on the 6th km of the highway A-155 Cherkessk – Dombai, four people died, including two children. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Karachay-Cherkessia on Thursday, February 23, in the Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the car Lada-219010 lost control and allowed the exit from the road, followed by a collision with an electric lighting pole. As a result, four people died on the spot. Among them are two minors – a 17-year-old young man and a 14-year-old girl.

According to Izvestia, two more passengers are in intensive care. A 15-year-old girl had a broken neck, and a 40-year-old woman had a broken jaw and a head injury.

The moment of the accident was caught on footage, as the passengers were broadcasting live on social networks.

According to law enforcers, this section of the road is a hotbed of accidents.

Earlier that day, two cars collided in Ulug-Khemsky kozhuun in Tuva. Five people died as a result of the accident.