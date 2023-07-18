Four terrorist associates linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested from Budgam

Budgam, July 18 (Hindustan). Security forces have arrested four terrorist associates belonging to banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam and recovered incriminating material from their possession.
In a statement, police said that police along with 62 RR of army arrested 04 terrorist associates from Beerwah area of district Budgam. The apprehended accomplices have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone s/o Abdul Rashid Lone r/o Gondipora Beerwah, Azhar Ahmad Mir s/o Nazir Ahmad Mir r/o Chevdara Beerwah, Irfan Ahmad Sofi s/o Abdul Rashid Sofi r/o Arwah Beerwah and Abrar Ahmad Malik s/o Abdul Arwah Birwah r/o Ahad Malik Happened in
He told that these four are associated with the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. Incriminating material has been recovered from their possession. All the recovered material has been taken in the case record for further investigation. In this context, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Beerwah and investigation has been initiated.
