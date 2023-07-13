Four terrorists of Indian Mujahideen, who conspired to attack, will be released despite the punishment, know the case

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted him for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government by carrying out terrorist attacks across the country in 2012. Indian Mujahideen Four terrorists of (IM) have been sentenced to 10-10 years in jail. Special Judge Shailendra Malik sentenced Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-ur-Rehman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the anti-terror law – the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Four terrorists will be released from jail despite punishment

Even though the court has sentenced four terrorists of Indian Mujahideen to 10-10 years, but the decision paved the way for their release. This is because all of them have already spent so much time in jail. The Special Judge for Terrorism said that the convicts were arrested in 2013 and directed the authorities concerned to release them on the basis of the period they have already spent in jail, if their custody is not required in other cases.

The accused terrorists were convicted on July 10.

Passing the order, the court noted that the accused had accepted the charges leveled against them on July 7. The special court convicted them on 10 July.

Court said, convicts are being given opportunity to become good citizens

The judge also referred to the socio-economic report of the convicts and said that they belong to the lower strata of the society. Regarding Danish Ansari, the judge said that he was not involved in any other criminal case, was young and had completed 12th standard. He intends to lead a normal, responsible life to become a better citizen of the country, the court said. Therefore, keeping in view the fact that Danish has no criminal antecedents, this court in the interest of justice is giving him an opportunity to behave responsibly as a good citizen of the country in future, the judge said.

NIA had registered the case in 2012

Significantly, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case in September 2012 under IPC sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India) and 123 (conspiring to wage war). He was booked under sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), 18A (organising terrorist camps), 18B (recruitment of persons for terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of terrorist organization) of UAPA. Allegations were also made under.