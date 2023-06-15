Four-year graduation program rejected by the Bihar government, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department wrote a letter to the Raj Bhavan

Patna. Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak has written a letter to the Raj Bhavan saying that there is no proper infrastructure and teachers in the universities of the state. Because of this, the studies of the already running three-year course are lagging behind. It has been said in the letter that the universities do not have the capacity to run the new programme. In this scenario the state government does not support the four year program. He has urged the Raj Bhavan to reconsider in this matter.

session behind in universities

In a letter written to the Raj Bhavan on behalf of Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak, it has been bluntly stated that the state government is of the view that the universities of Bihar usually do not have the capacity of faculty, support staff and necessary classroom infrastructure to start any new programme. Not there. Because of this, their existing regular courses are running behind schedule. In respect of existing 3-year undergraduate programmes, the delay ranges from a few months to more than a year. Post graduate programs are getting delayed even more.

Government taking steps to bring academic calendar on time

The Additional Chief Secretary has told in his letter that the state government is taking steps to bring the academic calendar of the universities on time within the next few months. For this, the education department is making a proposal to issue an examination schedule for all universities under the Bihar State University Act through an official gazette. In this context, the state government expects the universities to strictly follow the gazette notification to be issued soon. These notifications will be for undergraduate, postgraduate and other programs. Therefore, universities should not conduct any such examination, which is not notified by the state government.

Shock to Raj Bhavan

Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak has written this letter to the Raj Bhavan when the Raj Bhavan has gone a long way to conduct the four-year undergraduate course under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). Raj Bhavan has passed the ordinance and regulation. The schedule from admission to examination for the first two semesters has been fixed. In this way, this letter of the Additional Chief Secretary can cause a setback to the four-year graduation program. The expert committee constituted by the Raj Bhavan has prepared the syllabus for the first two semesters of the four-year undergraduate course being started in the traditional universities of the state under CBCS. The expert committee has submitted its report to the Raj Bhavan.

Admission process to be completed by June 30

Sources reveal that the Raj Bhavan will approve the syllabus draft very soon. Considering that the guidelines have already been issued to complete the process of admission in the first semester by June 30. From July 4, the studies of the first semester of the universities will start in all the universities.

