Four youths raped a minor for three days in a private hotel in Patna, police caught three, one absconding

A case of gangrape with a minor has come to light in a private hotel located on Govind Mitra Road in Pirbahore police station area of ​​Patna. Four youths gang-raped not one but three days in two different hotels. The matter came to light when the minor somehow escaped from the clutches of the miscreants. In this case, while taking action, the police of Pirbahor police station arrested three accused and one is absconding. The absconding accused is the lover of the minor and is a resident of Purnia. Police is raiding in search of the main accused. In the case, the police have arrested Saurabh Kumar, Mo Sunny and Mahfuz, the cousins ​​of the main accused.

lover hatched a conspiracy

In fact, by trapping his girlfriend, he hatched the conspiracy of gangrape. Here, the medical of the minor has been done. Now the police will record his statement under section 164 in the court. Pirbahor Thanedar Sabih-ul-Haq told that three people have been arrested in the case. At the same time, an accused will also be arrested soon.

The minor had run away from home, the lover said – let’s go to the hotel

According to the information received, the 16-year-old girl had run away from her home. Relatives complained about the missing of the minor at the Alamganj police station. The girl ran away from the house and reached Pathrighat and called her boyfriend from there to meet her. After this the lover reached there with his cousin Saurabh, friend Mo Sunny and Mahfuz. After this everyone along with Kishori reached the hotel located on GM Road. After this everyone raped her in turn.

Saurabh and his brother absconded on June 3 after raping

The minor told the police that on the morning of June 3, Saurabh and his brother left the hotel. After this, Mo Sunny and Mahfuz took her to another hotel and then both of them gang-raped her. On the late evening of June 3, the minor left the hotel seeing the opportunity and ran away to Gandhi Maidan. Here he called one of his friends and called him. After this, the girl reached her home with a friend and informed her mother and father about the incident. After the matter came to light, the girl along with her family members reached Alamganj police station on June 4 and made a written complaint to the police. Alamganj forwarded the case to Pirbahor police station.

threatened to kill

The girl told the police that for three days all the boys kept her in the hotel by threatening her and said that if she told anything to anyone, they would kill her. It has also come to light in the investigation that the girl had run away from home earlier also. The entire conspiracy of the incident was hatched by the lover of the teenager. The girl ran away from the house on the advice of her lover. Although the police is investigating the matter. After getting the information about the case, the police called the forensic team and also conducted an investigation in the hotels.

