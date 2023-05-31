Fourlane flyover will be built in Harmu Road with 487 crores, know what will be the specialty?

Ranchi, Manoj Lal. The Road Construction Department has taken steps towards the construction of the fourth flyover in the capital. The fourth flyover will be built in Harmu Road. It will be built from ACB office in Kanke Road to near Harmu Chowk. It will be fourlane and its length will be about 3.528 km. The construction of Harmu flyover will cost about Rs 487 crore. The department has prepared its DPR and obtained technical approval. Now it will be given administrative approval. After that the work will be started after completing the process of tender etc. According to departmental sources, out of the estimate made for the construction of Harmu flyover, the cost of construction will be Rs 355 crore. Whereas, the remaining amount will be spent on land acquisition, shifting of electrical equipment, shifting of pipeline, consultancy charge etc. Since very little land acquisition is needed for this project, a provision of only about Rs 10 crore has been made under this head. With the construction of this fourth flyover, the traffic system of the capital is expected to become more convenient. Significantly, at present, the work of flyover construction is going on at three places in Ranchi.

Ramps will be made at many places to get on and off the Harmu flyover

The proposed four-lane flyover will run alongside the existing Harmu Road (Rajpath). Ramps will be made at both the ACB office (start point) and near Harmu Chowk (end point) to get on and off it. Apart from this, a ramp will also be made on the left side near Sahajanand Chowk, through which people will be able to come and go from Kadru etc. areas. At the same time, a ramp will be made near the Gaushala near the Ratu Road intersection, so that people can move from the Ratu Road side. A ramp has already been proposed near Akashvani for people going towards Piska Mod by climbing the under-construction Ratu Road corridor.

The flyover will be 14 meters above the ground near Ratu Road Junction

Both the proposed Harmu flyover and the under-construction Ratu Road flyover will pass through the main intersection of Ratu Road. The height of the under-construction Ratu Road flyover is about seven meters. In this situation, the Harmu flyover will be made seven meters higher than the Ratu road flyover. That is, the height of the Harmu flyover at the junction located at Ratu Road intersection will be 14 meters.

Ring Road and Vikas-Rampur bypass will also be connected by flyover

Ranchi. In NH-33, the Ranchi Ring Road coming from Kanke near Vikas and the bypass constructed from Vikas to Rampur will be connected by a flyover. Means vehicles coming from Ring Road will directly cross NH-33 through the flyover. At present, vehicles from Ring Road cross NH-33 (Ranchi-Ormanjhi road) near Vikas, then go on the road to Rampur, but efforts are being made that vehicles do not have to cross NH-33, but Get out from above. Planning is being done for this. Soon its DPR will also be ready.