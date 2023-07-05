Fourteen Pakistani displaced people’s wait is over, got identity with citizenship

Jaipur, 05 July (Hindustan Times). On Wednesday, 82-year-old Nanak Ram’s eyes lit up at the Jaipur District Collectorate when he received the certificate of Indian citizenship after waiting for many years. District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit handed over citizenship certificates to 14 Pakistani migrants. Along with Sati Bai, Kamal Kumar (52), Sunita Bai (52), Mahesh Kumar (51), Sati Bai (71), Meena (45), Hemlata (45), Nakhta Ram (65), Prithviraj (41) and 63 year old Saibi Devi also got the gift of Indian citizenship certificate.

After receiving the citizenship certificate, Mahesh Kumar thanked the district administration and said that today the long wait of many years is over. Today we can proudly say that we are Indians. At the same time, Prithviraj said that the economic condition of the house is not good. Due to lack of proof of citizenship, they were not able to get the benefits of government schemes, but now after getting Indian citizenship, not only they have got recognition, but now with the help of government schemes, they will be able to maintain their family in a better way. .

On this occasion, the District Collector congratulated all the Pakistani migrants who got Indian citizenship. He said that the district administration issues certificates on priority basis on the applications for citizenship as per the rules so that the applicant does not face any problem.