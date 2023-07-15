Fourth Gatha Mahotsav to be held at IIT Kanpur on July 23, know full details

Kanpur: Under the aegis of famous audio platform Gatha and IIT Kanpur’s Official Language Cell and Shivani Kendra, a literature festival is going to be organized in the Outreach Auditorium of IIT Kanpur as the fourth Gatha Mahotsav on July 23 to mark the completion of four years of Gatha. In today’s fast paced life, books have started becoming irrelevant to the style of common man.

You can listen to the famous creators of Hindi through the saga again and again, while the Rajbhasha Cell and Shivani Kendra are not only taking Hindi literature to the best minds of the country, but also enriching the corpus of Hindi by associating them with a dedicated spirit towards Hindi.

One day event of Gatha Mahotsav which will start at 9.45 am. Will also delight the audience with many dimensions of literature throughout the day and will also increase their interest towards Hindi literature. Conversations with eminent personalities of literature, culture and film world will not only provide you with a lot of new information, but also it will be easy to create new perspectives.

Among those who discussed were Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Department Mukesh Meshram, famous film actor Akhilendra Mishra, well-known novelist Manisha Kulshrestha. People like film critic Vinod Anupam, writer Naveen Chowdhary, Hindi Academy Secretary Rishi Kumar Sharma will be on the same stage. On the other hand, programs like Amit Srivastava’s dance drama, open mic, story telling and Shravani Sangeet will be able to take the common man to the highest peak of hypnosis.

The program will end with Kavi Sammelan like every year. In which the country’s most senior and famous director Dr. Shiv Om Ambar, famous Ghazalkar Azhar Iqbal, DD Urdu director Naaz Iqbal, famous humorist Dr. Sarvesh Asthana and famous lyricist Dr. Bhavna Tiwari will delight everyone with their poems. The program will start from 9.45 in the morning till 8.00 in the evening. All townspeople can gain free entry to enjoy a range of events throughout the day. For admission in the program only registration has to be done for which there is no fee. for more information You can also visit the website of

