March 14 - BLiTZ. American presenter Tucker Carlson on the Fox News channel called the conditions for overcoming the Ukrainian crisis. He stated this in one of his last interviews.

In his opinion, the United States is able to put pressure on Ukraine, insisting on the fulfillment of certain conditions.

“America should simply admit to the Ukrainians that they will not see Crimea – this is a Russian port that never belonged to Kyiv and never will. Maybe you will return some of the territories, but not those where the mainly Russian-speaking population lives, ”said Carlson.

He considers it necessary to force Ukraine to peace. The host called the country an American satellite, since all spheres of life there are controlled in Washington. The journalist is convinced that the United States is hiding its involvement in what is happening in Nezalezhnaya.