Former US Republican President Donald Trump is getting worse. This is reported by Military Review with reference to the American Fox News channel.

United States federal and local law enforcement agencies are reportedly already developing security measures in the event of Trump’s arrest. The risk of arrest of the former US president exists.

It is noted that the New York prosecutor’s office is already preparing an arrest procedure for the American ex-president, who is already planning to be fingerprinted in order to accuse him of a minor offense. In the event of a real arrest, subsequently, using such a procedure, Donald Trump can be pressured.

The reason for the ongoing policy towards the former US president is clear. The entourage of the current president of the country, Joe Biden, does not want Donald Trump to return to the presidency, as he will completely change the foreign and domestic policy of Washington. And also, Trump will be able to subsequently hold Biden’s associates accountable.