Fox News: Trump says limits on aid to Ukraine will depend on his meeting with Putin

March 14 - BLiTZ.

Former US President Donald Trump decided to run for a high office for the second time, but before that he decided to announce the limits and restrictions on military assistance to Ukraine. He made such a statement on the American TV channel fox news. This was written in RIA Novosti.

First, Trump, as the head of the United States, will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After their meeting, Trump will set certain limits on aid to Ukraine.

Donald Trump is sure that the United States is not interested in the Ukrainian conflict, so Europe should pay Zelensky.

Earlier, Donald Trump officially confirmed that he will run for President of the United States in 2024.

Trump called himself the only US presidential candidate capable of preventing a third world war March 14, 2023 at 04:57