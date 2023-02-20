February 20, 2023, 06:31 – BLiTZ – News

Citizens of the United States, who watch the Fox News television channel, commented on the words of the head of the press service of the Administration of the country, Karine Jean-Pierre, about the ability of the head of state, Joseph Biden, to communicate.

Prior to that, in the framework of communication with the media, she noted that the politician is the “best communicator” of the current government.

One of the viewers praised the acting skills of the official, noting that it is extremely difficult to call such a person a master of oratory, while maintaining seriousness.

Another noted that Biden is so good at aging speeches that he called the US a power that can only be described by the word “AWDSMFAFOOTHIMAAAFOOTAFOOTWHSCUSEME.”

“If Biden is the best communicator for lying, then Karine Jean-Pierre is the second best communicator for lying,” viewer Zie Bautista described the situation.

Another user pointed out the fact that Jean-Pierre’s words will never be taken seriously again.

“If Joe were talking about aliens, he would probably say that he spent more time with aliens than anyone else, and that he was an alien for several years,” another commentator laughed at the behavior of the American leader.

Recall that the government of the United States should give an order to send its own Armed Forces to Ukrainian territory. Film actor Sean Penn shared this point of view.

It follows from the point of view presented by him that the American side was able to start supplying the Kyiv regime with the means of conducting military operations earlier. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.