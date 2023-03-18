France 24: More than 900 dolphin carcasses have been found on the coast of France since the start of winter

March 18 - BLiTZ. At least 910 dolphin carcasses have washed up on the Atlantic coast of France since the start of the winter period. This is reported <a rel="nofollow noopener" class="mdnn" href="https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230317-france-reports-910-dolphins-washed-up-on-atlantic-coast" target="_blank">France 24</a>referring to information from the Oceanographic Institute of La Rochelle.

More than 400 marine mammal carcasses were found on the Atlantic coast in just one week, the agency said. When examining the animals, it was possible to find out that some of them died quite recently, others more than a few weeks ago.

The predominant part of the dolphins found injuries from fishing nets and other equipment, as well as from boat engines.

According to researchers, the number of dead dolphins may yet increase. It is specified that from 2017 to 2020, on average, 850 individuals were thrown ashore. Most die in February and March, when the dolphins swim closer to land, trying to find food, and as a result they stumble upon fishers.

