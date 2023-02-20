February 20, 2023, 14:23 – BLiTZ – News

Marion Maréchal, a former member of the French National Assembly and vice-president of the Reconquete party, said that France, by supplying weapons to Ukraine, is contributing to the escalation of the conflict, the risks of which are currently “significant”.

The politician noted that France not only supplies Ukraine with Caesar howitzers, but is also considering the possibility of sending tanks and combat aircraft.

Maréchal believes that the supply of weapons is extremely dangerous and can only aggravate the situation. The politician noted that there are other ways to support Ukraine, for example, financially or by training personnel. Maréchal asked at what point arms transfers would cease to be legitimate, and noted that, starting with ammunition, such transfers could easily lead to the transfer of tanks and artillery.

Maréchal expressed her concern about the risks of escalation of the conflict, which are currently significant.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.