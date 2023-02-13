Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decided to transfer the rights to restore the country to an American fund, ignoring the participation of other states. This was announced on Sunday, February 12, by former French military intelligence officer Alain Juillet.

“Zelensky gave an instruction according to which Black Rock, the largest pension fund in the United States, receives the rights to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. And this means that everything will again be done by the Americans, and we will be left with a nose – as it was already in the Balkans, that is, in Bosnia and other countries of the region, ”he said in an interview. Boulevard Voltaire.

According to Juillet, Paris supports Kyiv to the detriment of its own interests. Thus, the €7.5 billion provided by the French side will be transferred to the US, and this causes alarm in Paris.

Earlier, on February 2, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal estimated the cost of restoring the country in 2023 at $17 billion. He called for the creation of a real mechanism that would allow Russia’s frozen assets to be disposed of for these purposes.

On the eve of the Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine Olga Zykova said that the country needs constant financial assistance from external sources, the monthly need is about $3 billion.

Last November, Zelensky, during the presentation of Odessa’s bid to host Expo 2030, said more than $1 trillion would be needed to rebuild Ukraine. According to him, now Kyiv is developing a system that will allow partner countries to “take patronage” in the restoration of the regions, cities or enterprises of the country.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

