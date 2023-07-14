france is an important partner of make in india said pm modi will prepare a roadmap for 25 years prt | PM Modi France Visit: France is an important partner of Make in India, said PM Modi

-Advertisement-
By Blitz India Desk
Concrete action needed to eliminate terrorismDuring his visit to France, PM Narendra Modi met National Assembly Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet and the senior leadership of the National Assembly at his official residence. During this, many other bilateral issues including parliamentary cooperation, trade, economy, technology, culture were discussed between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during this time that India is ready to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace. India and France have always been together in the fight against terrorism. He said that we believe that concrete action is needed to end cross border terrorism, both the countries agree in this direction.

