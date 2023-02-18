France never wanted to “defeat” the Russian Federation and will never support such a position – DOS

February 19, 2023, 00:53 – BLiTZ – News

French leader Emmanuel Macron pointed to the fact that the states he represents did not hope for the “defeat” of the Russian Federation and would not show support for such views. He noted that some Eastern European countries may wish to do so.

He pointed to the fact that, despite his government’s expressed support for the Kyiv regime in terms of means of warfare, he was confident in the fact that the confrontation would not end in fighting.

“I do not think, like some, that it is necessary to completely crush Russia, to attack her on her territory. These observers, above all, want the defeat of Russia. France has never taken and never will take such a position, ”the Figaro newspaper quotes the text of his statement.

Journalists point to the fact that the “observers” the politician called those powers that criticized his assertion that the Russian Federation should not be humiliated.

He once again pointed to the fact that all parties should enter into the negotiation process. This is due to the fact that Kyiv is not able to re-occupy the lost regions, and the states supporting it will not send their own armies.

“Neither Ukraine nor Russia – neither side can fully win,” reads the text of the statement he made.

The politician stressed that the further extension of the armed confrontation hits European citizens the hardest.

