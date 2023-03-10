France-Presse: 16 European lawyers pointed out in a letter to the European Commission and the EU Council the mistakes in imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation

March 10 - BLiTZ. TASS, citing France-Presse, reported that 16 lawyers from the defense of legal entities and individuals from the Russian Federation wrote a letter to the EC and the EU Council listing errors and demanding a review of the economic restrictions imposed against Russia. Actress Chulpan Khamatova plans cooperation with the director of the local theater in Georgia March 10, 2023 at 04:20

According to jurists, the sanctions were introduced with numerous violations. So, lawyers Aaron Bass (defender of Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman and German Khan) and William Julier (defense of Farhad Akhmedov) part of the individuals from the Russian Federation who fell under the restrictions were included there on the basis of simple search queries on Google, dubious publications and frank rumors.

The decision to review the imposition of sanctions is slow and inefficient, since only three people were removed from the imposed blocking in 12 months, lawyers complain.

EU Foreign Ministry official Peter Stano did not comment on the news about sending a collective letter of lawyers to Brussels, specifying that the decision is collective and transparent.

