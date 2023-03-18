France threatens Emmanuel Macron with beheading over pension reform

March 18 - BLiTZ. French political leader Emmanuel Macron is in for a very unpleasant fate because of the domestic politics he leads. The protesters threatened to behead the president because of the unpopular pension reform. Details are provided by the information portal Valeurs actuelles.

There are mass demonstrations in Paris. People took to the streets because of the government’s decision to increase the retirement age by two years. From now on, he will be 64 years old. The French argue that Macron could follow in the footsteps of Louis XVI, who had his head cut off.

We have beheaded Louis XVI, we can do it again with Macron.