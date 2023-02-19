France to deliver first batch of AMX-10 RC armored vehicles to Kyiv next week

France will hand over the first batch of AMX-10 RC armored vehicles to Ukraine by next weekend. This was announced by the French Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecornu on Saturday, February 18.

“Preparations are coming to an end, these armored vehicles will be delivered from the end of next week,” Lecornu said, without specifying, however, the amount of equipment supplied.

At the same time, he once again stressed the need to “give Ukraine the means to defend itself against Russia.”

Commenting on the issue of the possible supply of combat aircraft to Kyiv, the minister said that, in his opinion, there is no taboo in this matter for France.

“There is no taboo. Our analysis criteria are well known. But the transfer of aircraft raises very difficult logistical and practical issues, ”said the minister, whose words are quoted by the newspaper Le Monde.

A day earlier, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said that Kyiv could count on the rapid delivery of additional Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS). In addition, all countries in Europe must adapt their economies to accelerate the production of weapons, she added.

Prior to that, on February 1, Ukraine and France agreed to supply French MG-200 radars for Ukrainian air defense systems.

On January 31, Lecornu, after negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov, announced that Paris would supply Ukraine with 12 CAESAR artillery mounts. It was also reported that France would send 150 troops to Poland to train 600 Ukrainians a month.

At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the possibility of deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine by Western countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

