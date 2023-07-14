France’s highest honor to India’s Prime Minister, French President expressed friendship by tweeting in Hindi

Paris, July 14 (Hindustan). India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded France’s highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. Excited about Modi’s visit to France, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the friendship between the two countries by tweeting in Hindi.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to France. During this, French President President Emmanuel Macron honored the Indian Prime Minister with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honor. After the honor, the Indian Prime Minister tweeted that he accepts this honor with great humility. Thanking the President of France, the Government of France and the people of France for this, he said that it is an honor for 140 crore people of India. This shows his deep affection for India and his determination to further friendship with our country.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also expressed the strong friendship between India and France by tweeting in Hindi on Friday morning. He wrote that India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership and an ever-strong bond of trust and friendship. With this tweet, Macron has also shared a picture hugging Prime Minister Modi. Earlier, the French President hosted a dinner for the Indian Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, received by French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.