Fraud of lakhs in the name of getting a government job in Bihar, the accused runs a fast food shop in Patna

A state in Eastern India: Araria’s Farbisganj police arrested the accused on Tuesday for cheating in the name of getting a government job with the help of Patna police. The accused has cheated two students of Farbisganj of Rs 30 lakh in the name of getting them a job as Adeshpal in Patna court. The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar father Ambika Yadav resident of Kalyanpur Police Station, District Jamui.

used to run fast food shop in boring canal road

Forbesganj police arrested the accused of duping two students of Forbesganj of Rs 30 lakh in the name of getting government jobs near Boring Canal Road in Patna with the help of the police of Buddha Colony police station of Patna. The name of the accused arrested in the case is said to be Santosh Kumar’s father late Ambika Yadav, a resident of Kalyanpur Police Station, District Jamui. According to police sources, the accused arrested in the case of cheating runs a fast food shop in Boring Canal Road, Patna and in the same way innocent people are made victims of cheating by his gang in the name of getting government jobs.

A total of nine people were made accused

Here, the accused arrested in the case of cheating has been sent to Araria Jail in judicial custody in the case number 177/23 registered in the case number 177/23, after a thorough interrogation by Police Station Officer Mohd. The police station chief said that Domi Sah’s father Budhan Sah, a resident of Maheshmuri ward no. In these, a total of 09 people were made accused. In the registered FIR, Pappu Kumar Paswan father Ganesh Paswan, Ganesh Paswan father Namaloom Garai Sarai police station Hajipur resident, Mohan Gupta father Singheshwar Gupta Fulhatta ward no. Residents of village Kalyanpur Jamui and Rajni Devi, Geeta Devi, BK Mishra were made accused.

Money was given in the bank account

In the registered FIR, the victim plaintiff Domi Sah has told that his son and nephew were preparing for the competitive examination to get a government job. In this sequence, the accused Pappu Kumar Paswan, Ganesh Paswan came to Farbisganj and directly assured of reinstatement and appointment to the post of Adesh Pal in Patna Behavioral Court. He got the form filled and went away saying that he would pay Rs 30 lakh. In the registered FIR, the victim has further said that after a few days both the above accused reached Farbisganj with other accused Mohan Gupta, Vikas Paswan Santosh Kumar and all three talked about coming to visit Nepal. Not only this, the victim had said in the registered FIR that the above three accused also talked about getting a job and asked to deposit Rs. The victim has told in the registered FIR that he and his son, nephew and wife gave Rs 30 lakh in different bank accounts of the accused. After the FIR was lodged, Amit Kumar, the investigator of the incident, under the leadership of SHO Mohd. Aftab Ahmed, started the scientific and technical investigation of the incident and formed a team under the leadership of the SHO and conducted raids with the help of Patna Police and arrested one of the accused. Got arrested.

