Fraud scheme related to residential long-term construction detected in Russia

In the regions, they paid attention to schemes when companies that have to complete the construction of long-term residential buildings instead of carrying out work sell apartments there to new equity holders. One of the most striking examples is the Kosmolet residential complex in Samara, Vladimir Koshelev, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee for construction and housing and communal services, told Izvestia.

Housing in this long-term construction began to sell back in 2003-2006. People entered into equity participation agreements (DDU) with CJSC Volga-Energo-Resource, but in 2013 the object was recognized as problematic. The Koltso company undertook the completion. As a result, part of the equity holders are still waiting for their apartments, the deputy said.

Among those waiting now are new defrauded real estate investors. As early as April 1, 2022, there were only 219 who entered into a DDU at this facility, and in February of this year there were already 557 of them. parliamentarian to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation and the Prosecutor General’s Office. The MP asked for an audit.

Similar cases are also recorded in other subjects. For example, in Kirov, housing is being sold in a long-term construction on McLean Street, in Cherepovets – on Montclair, the press service of Koshelev said.

In general, sales in long-term construction are not prohibited by law, said Alexander Yakubovsky, head of the working group of the Presidium of the General Council of the United Russia party for the protection of the rights of equity holders, a member of the State Duma committee for construction and housing and communal services. However, if the developer realizes that the obligations under the DDU will not be fulfilled, then this is illegal enrichment, said Alexander Aksenenko, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Construction and Housing and Communal Services. Moreover, if the living space was sold for more than 3 million rubles, this is a criminal article, he said.