Fraud with three youths in the name of sending abroad in Gorakhpur, Pakistan was sending with the help of agent instead of Bangkok

Gorakhpur. Once again a case of cheating in the name of sending abroad has come to the fore in Gorakhpur. The fraudsters first sent three youths from Gorakhpur to Malaysia in the name of sending them to Bangkok and then from there they were sending them to Pakistan by hiding them in gunny bags. All the three youths are residents of Gularia police station area of ​​Gorakhpur. The agents had handed over the three youths to the Pakistani agent. But even before going to Pakistan, the three youths escaped from their clutches. When the agents came to know about this matter, they kept the three youths locked in a room for about 22 days.

Fraud with three youths in the name of sending them abroad

When the youth somehow asked for money from home and gave it to the agents, the agents released them after giving them passports. After coming back home from there, when the victim youths demanded their money back from the accused agents, the agents refused to give the money. The victim youths allege that the accused agents have also threatened to kill the victim youths. After which the youths complained about this to the Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police, following the order of the SSP, a case has been registered against forgery at the Gulriha police station. Police is investigating this matter. In this case, Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh of Gulriha police station said that a case has been registered against the accused youths on the complaint of the victims. Soon the accused will be arrested.

7 people including former BJP MLA Sanjay Jaiswal got 3 years sentence, MP-MLA court gave its verdict

Police engaged in investigation of the case

Mohammad Meraj, Ahmed and Tauseef Ali, residents of Kamharia under Gulriha police station area of ​​Gorakhpur, contacted Hafizullah, Hasamuddin and Sher Mohammad, residents of Mithora in Maharajganj district, to go abroad. Took 1 lakh 70 thousand rupees from each young man in the name of sending him to Bangkok. Instead of sending these three youths to Bangkok, they were sent to Malaysia. From where these three youths were being sent to Pakistan with the help of an agent by hiding them through a ship. When these youths came to know about this, they somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the agent. At present, the police have recorded the statement of all three at the Medical College police post on Saturday.

Report- Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hPWsRVduLE) news in hindi