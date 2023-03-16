In St. Petersburg, law enforcement officers detained a man for transferring large sums of money to Ukrainian militants. This was announced on March 15 by a source of Izvestia.

It is noted that Igor Siomik sent millions of rubles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as the Azov National Battalion (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation).

The source noted that the detainee collaborated with a fraudulent organization that lured money from pensioners. The man transferred the stolen funds to the account of a group sponsoring nationalists. Subsequently, the finances were distributed for the maintenance of militants, the purchase of weapons, as well as the planning and preparation of terrorist attacks in Russia.

Earlier, on March 13, it became known that a treason case had been opened against an activist from Khabarovsk. According to the FSB, the woman transferred money to the Ukrainian army for weapons, ammunition and uniforms.

In August last year, three residents of the Moscow region were accused of transferring funds to a Ukrainian fund that helps local troops with drones and thermal imagers.

Russia continues to carry out a special operation of Russia to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.