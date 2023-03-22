Fraudsters trick Russians into cashing out money

Russians who have already become victims of scammers, swindlers began to recruit into the ranks of droppers – persons through whom money is withdrawn. As lawyers warned on March 22, people who are deceived in this way risk falling under criminal liability.

Dmitry Revyakin, head of VTB’s corporate interests protection department, said that attackers are calling new and old victims on behalf of state security agencies. Citizens of the Russian Federation are offered official employment to search for criminals and are guaranteed a monthly income.

“If the client agrees, then he is used as a dropper, that is, scammers transfer stolen money to his bank card and force him to follow further instructions on supposedly “saving” funds, but in fact, illegally cashing out other people’s money,” Revyakin said.

In most cases, the victims of such illegal “pranks” are older people. As Fedor Dbar, commercial director of Code of Security, added, the Web now contains a lot of dubious “vacancies” that offer easy monthly earnings just for providing their bank card.

Earlier, on March 13, Sberbank warned of a new fraud scheme related to accusations of treason. The criminals call the bank’s client on the phone and introduce themselves as FSB officers. After that, they claim that a bank employee stole the client’s personal data and now transfers money on his behalf to support the Ukrainian army.

On March 5, it was reported that phone scammers came up with a new trick to deceive Russians in instant messengers. Thus, attackers began to use foreign telephone numbers that are visually similar to Russian ones. On the avatars in the accounts, scammers put either the coat of arms of Russia or the emblems of Russian law enforcement agencies.