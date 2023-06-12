Free brain and spine surgery in Ranchi RIMS, cost of three lakhs in private hospital

Ranchi Rims Brain and spine surgeries are done free of cost in the department of neurosurgery, which costs between two and a half to three lakh rupees in a private hospital. The cost of head injury surgery in a private hospital also ranges from one to two lakh rupees depending on the complexity of the accident. Brain tumor surgery costs 2 to 2.50 lakhs in a private hospital, 2.50 to 3 lakhs in spine injury and 80 to 90 thousand rupees in VP Stunt. All these surgeries are done free of cost in RIMS.

Here, the patients of Ayushman Yojana do not have to pay the cost of the implant in case of brain and spine surgery in RIMS. That is, the patients of Ayushman Yojana do not have to spend even a single rupee in surgery. At the same time, the agency providing implants to normal patients also gets them done at the same rate under Ayushman Yojana. Due to this, the cost of treating a normal patient is less than one-third as compared to a private hospital.

On an average, 12 brain and spine surgeries are performed every week in the Department of Neurosurgery.

On an average, 30 head injury patients undergo surgery in emergency.

Three to four head injury surgeries per day

It was told that three to four head injury surgeries are performed daily in the Neuro Surgery Department of RIMS. At the same time, regular brain and spine surgeries are performed for 12 serious patients every week. Apart from this, on an average 200 patients are consulted in each OPD.

Dr. CB Sahai, Head of the Department of Neuro Surgery said that apart from Ayushman in neuro surgery, surgery of normal patients is done free of cost. Normal patients only have to pay for the implant, which is made available from the agency at Ayushman’s rate. There are about 30 head injuries and 12 brain and spine surgeries every week. Apart from the entire state, patients from neighboring states also come here for treatment, due to which the ward remains overloaded.

Only one relative will stay with the patient in the ward.

Unnecessary movement of family members will be banned in the wards of Ranchi RIMS. Only one relative of the patient will be allowed to stay in the ward. On the demand of junior doctors, a decision will be taken in the meeting of officers on Monday. Superintendent Dr. Hirendra Birua said that the number of Home Guard personnel will also be increased in important wards. Along with home guards, SAF jawans will also be deployed. Significantly, there was a fight between the junior doctor and the family members of the patient on Sunday night in RIMS. After this, the junior doctors kept the Central Emergency affected for about two hours. Junior doctors started working in Central Emergency on the assurance that they would be provided extra security in the ward.