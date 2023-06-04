Free bus service started from Odisha to Kolkata, know how long this arrangement will last

Odisha The train accident in Balasore has ruined the lives of many people. Life in the area has also become chaotic. At the same time, the government is trying to normalize the situation. Meanwhile, Odisha government has restored free bus service from Odisha to Kolkata.

Buses will be available from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to provide free bus service due to disruption of train services due to Bahnaga train tragedy. After which the government has announced free bus service from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to Kolkata.

This arrangement will continue till the resumption of train services becomes normal.

It was told by the Odisha CMO that the entire expenditure for the free bus service would be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This arrangement will remain in place till the resumption of train services on the Baleshwar route becomes normal.

In view of disruption of train services caused by #Bahanaga train tragedy, CM @Naveen_Odisha has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar & Cuttack. The entire cost will be borne from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund & arrangement will continue till restoration of…

