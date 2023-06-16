Free cycle distribution scheme in Jharkhand is dying, stuck in file for 4 years, know where the screw is stuck

Cycle distribution scheme in Jharkhand is dying while reaching tender from DBT. ST, SC, OBC and minority students studying in government schools of the state are given free cycles by the Welfare Department. However, the poor children of remote rural areas and towns are not getting the benefit of this scheme for the last four years.

Because, in the game of tender, this plan has been stuck in the files for four years. According to government statistics, about three lakh students are the beneficiaries of the cycle distribution scheme in every academic session across the state. From the financial year 2020-21 till now, the government has not spent a single penny in this scheme. In such a situation, in the year 2020, about three lakh students of the beneficiary class, who took enrollment in the eighth grade, passed the 10th standard without holding the handle of the bicycle.

At the same time, nine lakh beneficiary children (from academic session 2021-22 to 2023-24) are still waiting to get cycles. Out of these, three lakh children (those taking enrollment in class VIII in the year 2021) will also pass class 10th in about six months, but till now the government has not been able to finalize the tender.

That’s why the plan was started



Children have to go to school for 12 km

The state government made a rule for the establishment of government schools that there will be middle schools within a radius of three kilometers of panchayats and high schools within a radius of five kilometers. Children have to go to high schools after passing the eighth standard, in such a situation cycles will be given to certain sections of the poor. The whole scheme was started with the aim of preventing the dropout of children. There are dozens of such villages in remote rural areas of Jharkhand, from where children have to go to high school 10 to 12 kilometers away. They don’t have the government’s cycle. Children are measuring the way on foot.

366 crore scheme in trouble



About 122 crores are spent on distribution of cycles to the children studying in class VIII of the state. Cycles are not being distributed for the last three seasons. An amount of Rs 244 crore for two sessions is lying in the PL account. At the same time, at present, the distribution of cycles to the children of the session 2022-23 could not be done, in such a situation the government’s plan of 366 crores is going to be in trouble.

understand the sport of cycling



Before the session of the year 2020-21 and 2021-22, the money of the bicycle was deposited in the students’ account through DBT. Schools remained closed during the Corona transition period. Children were not coming to school, while the cycle distribution process was getting delayed. After this, the government decided that the purchase of cycles should be done through tender. From here the game of tender started.

Government took the decision in 2022:

Those who pass eighth and go to ninth and tenth will get cycle

Here, the children of two sessions could not get cycles. After this, in the last month of the year 2022, the Welfare Department decided that in the last two years – 2020-21, the students of class VIII have currently reached class 10th and in 2021-22, those studying in class eight have reached class IX, so they Cycle will also be given. In this way, now cycles were to be purchased in large numbers. The tender process started for the purchase of nine lakh cycles almost simultaneously. Controversy started in 2022-23 regarding the scheme of distribution of cycles. As part of the entire process, the tender process for the purchase started, then some people started obstructing.

CM will review the works of welfare department today



Chief Minister Hemant Soren will review the works of the Welfare Department on Friday. The schemes being run by the department will be reviewed. The accounts of the works for the current financial year are being prepared by the department. Will know the ground reality of the special schemes run for ST-SC, OBC, minorities in the state. The Chief Minister will be informed about the efforts being made for the social and economic upliftment of these sections. Along with this, the schemes for women and child development will be reviewed. It is being prepared at the departmental level.