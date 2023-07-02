Free Fire MAX released redeem codes for July 2, get free diamonds and lots of rewards

Free Fire Max Redeem Code: Garena Free Fire Max is the world’s popular battle royale game. The premium currency of this battle royale game is Diamonds. Using which gamers can buy any item in-game. free fire max Everyday brings new redeem codes for its players. In this Royal Battle game, the users are looking to win the prize without spending any money. On the other hand, if players want to win lots of prizes without spending any money, then they can win in-game prizes with the redeem code. So let’s know which new redeem codes have been released by Free Fire for 2nd July.

Code available for 24 hours only

Actually, you can use redeem codes to get the rewards for free from inside the game. Many great awards like bundles, skins, grenades, emotes and pets can be found in these rewards. Developers release redeem codes on Indian servers every day. A redeem code consists of 12 to 16 special characters. Please tell that these codes are available only for 24 hours.

redeem code for free fire max 2nd july

Diamonds MHM5D8ZQZP22

FBZJU-AYTRD-V4BNJ

FTKGU-CYXTG-DHJ5T

F6Y7O-IHBVN-FRNMK

FOY9I-GUF7Y-DRARE

FQD2C-B4NHJ-RIG7Y

FGCBF-MTY7U-IHMDK

FER5J-H6NBY-NKGOI

FUXYT-Z54AE-DQC2B

FTNHJ-T7KJU-XZA7Y

FTGBT-NJGKI-OB9UJ

FHFRO-TKJMU-LUYT5

FREDQ-F23H4-R5GYT

How to redeem the code?

To redeem codes in Free Fire, first go to (.

Copy one redemption code at a time.

Then paste it in the text box.

Click on the Confirm button to proceed.

Then click on the OK button and provide the relevant details in the boxes opened for cross-checking.

Lastly, go to the embedded game mail section to claim the rewards and it may take up to a day to be delivered to your in-game mail or profile.

Spending real money in Free Fire Max can buy many rewards

Let us tell you that Garena Free Fire Max also allows its players to spend real money. Actually, in this Royal Battle game you need Diamonds to buy anything. However, you can buy diamonds through top-up in your game and after that you can buy any reward through diamonds in-game. However, the player has to bear the risk of investing real money himself. No one is responsible for this.

Free Fire max