Free Russian language and culture courses launched in Dhaka

On October 26, 2023, the Russian-Language Open Education Center officially opened in Dhaka. The Center will be offering free courses for learners in Bangladesh.

The Russian-Language Open Education Center was created by Rasul Gamzatov Dagestan State Pedagogical University (Russia, Makhachkala) at the University of Dhaka. The opening ceremony was attended by Professor Dr. Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, Chancellor of the University of Dhaka; Pavel Dvoichenkov, Counsellor of the Embassy of Russia, Director of the Russian House in Dhaka; Dr. Zainal Abedin, Chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Alumni of Soviet and Russian Universities; Rashidat Khalidova, Director of the Open Education Center and Professor at Rasul Gamzatov Dagestan State Pedagogical University; Professor Razaul Karim Faquire, Director of the Institute of Modern Languages at the University of Dhaka; faculty of the Rasul Gamzatov Dagestan State Pedagogical University, and students and faculty of the University of Dhaka. The Center was launched under the auspices of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation.

At the ceremony, the Russian delegation presented the educational courses available at the Center, talked about the literature and culture of the peoples of Russia, and about the academic opportunities offered by Russian universities.

By the end of the year, the Center will run six free educational courses for children and adults. Learners will be taught to read, write, and speak Russian, and will expand their knowledge of the Russian language, history, traditions, and the culture of Russia.

In addition to educational courses, the Center will be organizing free scientific, cultural, and informational events. The Center’s launch marks an important new step in the development of Russia-Bangladesh cooperation.