French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain was mesmerized by seeing the greenery and roads of Jharkhand, visited many areas

Hazaribagh, Jamaluddin: French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, who came to Jharkhand, said that the roads here are very good. While coming from Ranchi to Hazaribagh, I was mesmerized to see the road and greenery. He was also very impressed after meeting the artists associated with art and culture in Hazaribagh. Praised Sohrai, Kohbar and Chhau dances. France has always had a good relationship with India. India’s role will be important in the conference to be held in France on the subject of climate change in the world. Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain had come to the residence of Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha’s demotand Rishabh Vatika. Where he was welcomed with tribal culture. He was also introduced to the method of worship in the temple located in the residential complex of Jayant Sinha. Jharkhand BJP state in-charge Laxmikant Vajpayee, Principal of St. Xavier’s School Fr. Roshnar Khalkho, Vice Principal Dr. Devvrat, DDC Prerna Dixit presented bouquets.

Discussion on India-France relationship

Answering the questions of several students, including Ashutosh, Krishna Shroff, Manya, Srishti, Class 12 students of St. Xavier’s School, the ambassador said that there is no need to worry about India’s relations with French citizens. The citizens of France are peace loving.

Chips manufacturing factory and young entrepreneur Sangeet Sonalse met

Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain inspected the factory of budding entrepreneur Sangeet Sonal of Hazaribagh. Saw Siddhi Datri Diet Pvt Ltd Chips Unit located at Demotand, Hazaribagh. Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said that information was given about the emerging factory of the country and Jharkhand. I am very satisfied to see the large scale production of chips with new technology and modern resources in this factory. Young entrepreneur Sangeet Sonal has made a mark in difficult circumstances. Thousands of people have been given employment in the institute. There is a need to take inspiration from such young entrepreneurs. All the guests including Ambassador, MP, DDC planted trees.

Inspection of NTPC mining area Pakri Barwandih

Ambassador and MP inspected Barkagaon NTPC coal mining area. Visited NTPC Pankri Barwadih Coal Mining Project. On this occasion, coal mining work in Pankri Barwadih Coal Mining Project was appreciated for the modern way of production with minimum pollution. NTPC Pakri Barwadih project chief Neeraj Jalota said that NTPC has been playing a leading role in the field of coal mining for the last several years. Information about the mining sector was also given to the guests with modern technology to meet the energy needs. Consul Journal of French, Kolkata Didier Tappen also appreciated the methods of doing production work in a pollution free manner.

Ambassador invited to see development works in Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency: Jayant Sinha

MP Jayant Sinha said that when the talk of development of big cities was happening in Delhi. I had invited Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain to Hazaribagh to see the development work done in small towns in Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. Demotand’s entrepreneur Sangeet Sonal’s factory produces five to six truckloads of chips daily. Under the G-20 summit, I have shown the development works done in every field including coal mining of NTPC in Pankri Barwadih and power generation in Patratu thermal to the ambassador. The development works done in the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency in the nine years of the central government are being discussed in the country and abroad as well.