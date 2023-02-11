The sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in September 2022 was aimed at destroying Germany’s ties with Russia. This opinion was expressed on Saturday, February 11, on the air of the radio station Sud Radio French military strategist Laurent Enninger.

He pointed out that such provocations, using terrorist methods, are typical for the United States.

“Many people think that it was [США] profitable, since the Europeans, having lost Russian gas, would have to turn for American shale gas. But I see another important reason: it was necessary to finally burn the bridges <…> linking part of the German ruling class with Russia,” Enninger said.

The Western press, accusing Russia of blowing up gas pipelines, received an order for such a statement, the military expert believes. In his opinion, such a reaction of the media is already a reflex.

“For them it is certainly Russia, it is always evil for them. It’s not serious,” the expert added.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.

At the same time, on February 8 of this year, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation, in which he indicated, citing sources, that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. He also pointed out that the White House’s motives were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Shortly after the release of the investigation, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up gas pipelines. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent a wide discussion of Hersh’s publication.

Against the backdrop of this investigation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov assured that the United States of America is waiting for the consequences after the Hersh investigation.

