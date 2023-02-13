French Foreign Ministry urged citizens to immediately leave Belarus due to a special operation in Ukraine

The French Foreign Ministry called on its citizens to leave Belarus because of the hostilities in Ukraine, follows from a message on the agency’s website on February 13.

“The French who are on the territory of Belarus are invited to leave the country without delay by road through Lithuania, Poland or Latvia,” the statement says. message.

The department noted that any trips to Belarus for the French remain formally inappropriate due to the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass and the closure of the Belarusian airspace.

A day earlier, the US Embassy in Moscow urged American citizens to leave Russia promptly and refrain from traveling to the state. The diplomatic mission explained this by the risk of “unpredictable consequences”, allegedly refusing Americans with dual citizenship to leave the country and depriving them of the opportunity to receive consular assistance.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had already heard calls not to visit the country more than once, including from the US State Department. At the same time, he stressed that people with dual citizenship, for the Russian leadership, are primarily citizens of the Russian Federation, regardless of what other passport they have.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

