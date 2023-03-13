French MP Rabo said that the municipalities do not have enough money for refugees from Ukraine

March 13 - BLiTZ. French MP Valerie Rabo said that the country's municipalities are experiencing difficulties due to a lack of funds to provide for the arriving Ukrainian refugees. She sent an official appeal to the government, in which she stated that she could not cope with the financial burden. Finns overpaid about 5 billion euros for electricity in 2022 due to the energy crisis March 13, 2023 at 18:06

In her opinion, it is necessary to welcome and support the actions of municipalities that have agreed to host Ukrainian refugees. The MP noted that in some areas, those who arrived from Ukraine make up 10% of the total population. Therefore, the French government should increase the amount of financial support.